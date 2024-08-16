Market Drayton man admits serious assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gareth Healey of Wellington Road, Hodnet, near Market Drayton, attacked a man in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on January 20 this year.

Kidderminster Magistrates Court

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Magistrates adjourned his sentence to be held on September 11 at Telford Magistrates Court.

Healey was remanded on unconditional bail. A pre-sentence report has been ordered.