Three men due to face court today including Telford man charged with 18 counts of theft

Among them is Alex Bull, aged 39, of Smallwood in Sutton Hill, Telford, who was charged with 18 counts of theft from a store, and one count of failing to provide a drugs test on arrest.

West Mercia Police said the charges relate to an incident that happened on Monday, March 17.

Meanwhile, Alan Round, aged 48, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft from a store. These charges relate to an incident on Sunday, March 16.

Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Koby Amoaka, aged 39, of Buxton Road, Telford, was charged with one count of theft from a store, which comes after an incident that happened on Monday, March 10.

Police have said all charges relate to separate incidents that have taken place across Telford.

All three men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court today (Monday, March 24).