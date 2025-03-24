Car seized in crackdown on hare coursing in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said their officers had been called to the Kinlet area on Sunday, March 23, after suspicions were raised about illegal activity.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "PC Nick Nolan was called to reports of hare coursing in the Kinlet area of Shropshire.

"Following a search, a vehicle was located and seized under the 2004 Hunting Act on suspicion of being used in hare coursing.

Officers said this car had been seized.

"A further investigation will now take place by specialist wildlife crime officers.

"Operation Galileo is a UK wide Policing Operation to disrupt, detect and prosecute those suspected of hare coursing, alongside this West Mercia Police run Operation Whitebeam which is dedicated to targeting rural crime in South Shropshire.

"If you believe Hare Coursing is in progress, please report on 999."