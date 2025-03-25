Two motorists taken to hospital after HGVs crash on 'A' road near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly after 12.30am today reporting a collision at the junction of the A41 and A525 near Whitchurch.

Five fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Ellesmere, Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch fire stations to the scene.

Land ambulance and police teams also attended.

Firefighters arrived to find two lorry's which had collided and sustained severe damage.

Two HGV's collided on the A41 near Whitchurch. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station.

But, despite this, both drivers of the vehicles, two men, were able to walk away from the collision and were assessed before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A post by Ellesmere Fire Station on social media revealed the extent of the crash.

It said: "At 12.38am this morning, the Ellesmere crew was mobilised alongside crews from Whitchurch, Prees, and Wellington to reports of a road traffic collision involving one van and one HGV on the A41.

Emergency services were called to the A41 near Whitchurch after a collision. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station.

"On arrival, it was quickly established that despite significant damage, both drivers had been able to walk away from the collision with what are believed to be minor injuries.

"Crews administered medical care and assessment until the arrival of ambulance crews before isolating both vehicles electrically."

The incident was under control by 12.59am.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson added: "We were called by the police to reports of a two lorry RTC at the junction of the A41 and A525, Whitchurch at 12.31am this morning.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

"The two drivers, both men, were assessed by ambulance staff before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further care after suffering non-life threatening injuries."