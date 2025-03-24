Man to face trial over alleged Telford town centre incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matthew Sylvester, 37 and of no fixed abode, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this afternoon - Monday, March 24.

Sylvester pleaded not guilty to six charges, all relating to an alleged incident in Telford's town centre on Saturday, February 22.

He denies one charge of attempted burglary at B&M at Telford Centre, one of exposing himself, one of possessing an imitation firearm, one of possessing a class A drug (cocaine) and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

A trial date of July 28 was set, with Sylvester remanded in custody.