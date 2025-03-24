Motorcyclist dies in crash with HGV in north Shropshire - police launch appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened on the A41 at Sambrook, near Hinstock, at 11.30am today (Monday, March 24).

West Mercia Police said a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a Renault HGV and have confirmed the motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anybody who may have seen the collision or from anybody who has dash cam footage from around the time it happened.

It is believed that some witnesses to the collision may have left before officers arrived.

If you have any information, please email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk