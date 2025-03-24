Letter box theft warning issued by police in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Police said it had received a report of "criminals targeting residential wall mounted letterboxes in the local area".

A post from the force on social media said: "Residents have discovered items jammed into the front communal door to prevent it from closing properly allowing criminals to retrieve and steal mail.

"In one incident, a resident has received a letter from Nationwide with confirmation of a bank account being opened without their knowledge."

PC Ryan Davies said: “Criminals are targeting properties with either standalone letter boxes or external letter boxes which can be easily accessed.

"Local residents with standalone or external letter boxes should consider ‘tamper proof’ boxes which would provide greater security.

"If you have had mail stolen, received mail from banks in your name or received credit cards in your name that you didn’t request please report it the police or Action Fraud.”

People are being urged to regularly check their letterbox for any signs of tampering, including blockages or damage, and If possible, upgrade to a more secure letterbox.

For those who suspect their mail has been stolen, especially any bank information, contact your bank immediately and report the incident to police at https://orlo.uk/A7tlZ or Action Fraud at https://orlo.uk/a2fe3.