Telford man who assaulted police officers given second chance after 'turning life around'

Stefan Mattox, 35, of Brookside, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence relating to multiple charges for two separate incidents.

Mattox had admitted a total six charges - three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, one charge of common assault on an emergency worker, one count of criminal damage, and another charge of assault by beating.

The court heard that the first set of offences had been committed on August 12, with the second set on November 29, while on bail for the first offences.

The guilty pleas also meant that Mattox was in breach of a two-year suspended jail sentence.

Simon Hanns, prosecuting, said that the first incident had taken place late on the evening of August 12, when Mattox assaulted his sister - pulling her hair, then punching her in the head, while intoxicated.

The police were called and attended and said was "immediately irate and aggressive".

He was said to have told officers: "I smashed my sister's head for taking my dog and if you come anywhere near me you are getting the same as her."