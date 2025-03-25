The 14 neighbourhoods of Telford and Wrekin ranked by number of violent and sexual offences according to official police figures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police figures, which are available via the official website, show the number of reported crimes during January 2025 in each neighbourhood in Telford and Wrekin.

Violent and sexual offences were the most commonly reported crimes in each of the 14 neighbourhoods by large but there were also reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in some of the neighbourhoods, too.

We have listed, in descending order, the neighbourhoods in Telford and Wrekin, according to the number of sexual and violent offences in each area that were reported to West Mercia Police. Please note: the figures are only for the month of January 2025.

If there is a crime you would like to report to the police, please visit the official West Mercia Police website.

Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dawley and Malinslee

There were 96 violent and sexual offences in Dawley and Malinslee reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January. This is the highest number of violent and sexual offences reported across all neighbourhoods in Telford and Wrekin.

Woodside and Madeley

There were 62 violent and sexual offences in Woodside and Madeley reported to West Mercia Police in the month of January.

The Nedge