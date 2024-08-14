Faces of people Telford police want to talk to after several shop thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers investigating retail crime have shared five CCTV pictures of people in Telford shops that they would like to speak to.

They are asking members of the public to get in touch if they know or recognise anyone in the images.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers investigating a number of shop thefts in Telford would like to speak to the people pictured, as they may have information that can help with their enquiries."

They say the first image, which shows a woman in glasses, was taken at 3pm in Frasers in Telford Town Centre on Wednesday, May 29. A handbag worth around £120 was reportedly taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second image, showing a man in a parka coat, was taken at the Co-op Food store in Lawley Bank on Sunday, April 7 at around 11.30am when food items were taken.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A man and a woman are shown in the third image, which was taken at 8.15pm in the BP Petrol Station on Hadley Park on Saturday, June 1. Police say vapes worth more than £100 were taken.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The fourth image shows a picture of a man in a baseball cap and Hugo Boss t-shirt and was taken at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, June 12. Chocolates worth around £100 were taken from Sainsbury's Local in Ketley.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image, which shows a man and a woman, was taken at the same shop on Holyhead Road on Wednesday, May 8 at around 8.50pm. Police say several items totalling more than £45 were taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Anyone who knows or recognises those pictured are asked to email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.