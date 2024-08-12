Telford man admits dealing cannabis in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Redon Veise, of Chilcombe Drive, Priorslee, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court accused of dealing in Sheffield, Yorkshire on Saturday, August 3 this year.

Veise, aged 23, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to possession with intent to supply a drug of Class B.

A date for him to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court was fixed for September 3.

Veise was remanded in custody and a pre-sentence report was ordered.