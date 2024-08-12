Shrewsbury thief who stole from new Toys 'R' Us shop-in-a-shop ordered to go to rehab

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Connor Falconer, aged 24, targeted the shop within WH Smith on Pride Hill last Tuesday, August 6. He stole "multiple items to a value unknown".

The grand opening of the shop was on June 8 this year after the Meole Brace Retail Park megastore closed six years ago.

Toys 'R' Us wasn't Falconer's only target last Tuesday. He also stole tracksuits from JD Sports in the Darwin Shopping Centre and bedding as well as other items from Marks & Spencer in Castle Street.

Falconer, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.

Deputy District Judge Vijaya Monro handed Falconer a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to do a six-month drug rehabilitation programme supervised by the Shropshire Recovery Partnership.

She also ordered him to do 20 rehabilitation activity days.