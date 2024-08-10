Police appeal for information after vehicle stolen in Albrighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police officer and PCSO for Shifnal and Albrighton, Sam Newbrook posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning (August 10) revealing that a White Kia Sportage was stolen from Barclay Close in Albrighton.

The post reports that the theft occurred between 11pm on Friday, August 9 and 8.20am on Saturday, August 10.

The post said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this vehicle or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires?

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around the area.

"If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, please let us know using the online 'Tell Us About' form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00089_I_10082024.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."