Man 'almost twice the drink drive limit' charged after town centre crash
A man has been charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit following a collision near the town centre.
By Megan Jones
At around 4pm on Monday, police say they were called to a collision on Claypit Street in Whitchurch.
Officers from the North Shropshire Response Team D attended the scene, where they reportedly found one of the drivers to be "almost twice the drink drive limit".
A man, 51-year-old Harry Paton-Smith of Marbury in Whitchurch, was arrested and transported to custody, where he was later charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.