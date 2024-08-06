Man 'almost twice the drink drive limit' charged after town centre crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At around 4pm on Monday, police say they were called to a collision on Claypit Street in Whitchurch.

Officers from the North Shropshire Response Team D attended the scene, where they reportedly found one of the drivers to be "almost twice the drink drive limit".

A man, 51-year-old Harry Paton-Smith of Marbury in Whitchurch, was arrested and transported to custody, where he was later charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.