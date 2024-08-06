Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police arrested a 30-year-old man after a disturbance in High Street, Wem yesterday afternoon.

Witnesses described seeing armed officers and several police vehicles arriving on the scene.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to an address on High Street, Wem at around 4.05pm following a report of a man making threats with a crossbar.

"Shortly after, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He is now on police bail as enquiries continue."