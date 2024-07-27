'More needs to be done': PCC as West Mercia welcomes nine per cent fall in crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The latest Government figures from the Office of National Statistics have highlighted overall crime has decreased by nine per cent in West Mercia in the year ending March 2024.

The fall is higher than the national average across England and Wales, which saw an overall decrease of three per cent.

Across the board, most crime types saw a decline in the number of recorded incidents being reported to West Mercia Police, including robbery (down 12 per cent) and sexual offences (down 13 per cent) between March 2023 to March 2024.

Like the rest of the country however, shoplifting offences were on the rise. The West Mercia area saw an increase of 26 per cent - matching the national spike.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said retail crime, including shoplifting, has been an area of focus for the PCC and the force, and that ten new town centre policing teams would be launching in September.

PCC John Campion said: “A decrease in recorded crime is of course good news. However, data does not provide a perfect picture when it comes to the total amount of all crime as not every incident is reported.

“Whilst eight in ten of people in West Mercia have confidence in the police, it’s clear more needs to be done to ensure all communities feel they can report crime and action will be taken.

“As PCC, I will play my part whilst supporting West Mercia Police to ensure the voices of communities from all corners of the three counties are heard, listened to and acted on.”