Four teenagers arrested after drone seen hovering above high-security West Midlands prison

Four teenagers have been arrested after reports of a drone circling over a maximum-security jail led to the seizure of contraband including drug paraphernalia.

A drone, mobile phones and suspected drugs were also found after a car containing the suspects, aged 15, 16, 18 and 19, was stopped on the A46 in Alcester, Warwickshire.

West Mercia Police said a seized “contraband package” was believed to be intended to be flown into HMP Long Lartin in south Worcestershire in the early hours of Friday.

HMP Long Lartin, near Evesham, Worcestershire (Jacob King/PA)

The force said in a statement: “A report was received shortly before 2am today that a drone was circling the airspace above the prison in South Littleton.

“Inquiries were made and patrol officers were on the tail of a suspect vehicle by 2.25am.

“The car was stopped on the A46 in Alcester with four people inside.

“A quick response and good co-ordinated work meant the contraband package had not made it into the prison and it was seized.”

Those arrested were held on suspicion of conspiracy to convey prohibited items into a prison and remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector James Bamber said: “An immediate response from us and good policing work by everyone involved meant we were able to intercept a suspect vehicle before it reached its suspected final destination.”

Anyone who spots a drone near the prison or who has information about other suspicious activity near HMP Long Lartin is urged to report the matter via 999 immediately.