Police appeal for information after van stolen from Shropshire village

A West Mercia Police officer said via the 'Neighbourhood Matters' update page that a silver Vauxhall van was stolen just after 7am on Tuesday, July 9.

The vehicle with a registration ending in 'WLM' was stolen from a lay-by in the Morville area.

Police say that thieves spotted an opportunity while the victim was taking his dog for a walk.

The post says the van is "likely to have been driven along the A458 after it was stolen and checks are being conducted on Automatic Number Plate Cameras to see if the van activated any nearby".

Police are asking if anybody can provide further information regarding the theft, then to use West Mercia Police's website to update incident REF: 00053_I_09072024 or to contact the Safter Neighbourhood Team using the email: bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk.