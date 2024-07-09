Three arrested after bust at £500,000 Telford cannabis farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The warrant was carried out at a property on Holyhead Road in Oakengates by Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT), where 418 cannabis plants were found.

It is estimated the street value of the plants could be worth up to £526,000.

Following the discovery of the plants, one man aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis at the address.

Another man aged 45 and a woman aged 46 were arrested at a second address, also on suspicion of production of cannabis.

All three remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Police found cannabis plants worth more than £500,000. Photo: West Mercia Police

PC Jamie Farrelly, from the NCFT, said: “We are determined to make Telford a safer place for people to live and work, and this warrant shows that we will listen to our communities and continue to act upon the information provided to us.

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality, and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

The warrant forms part of Operation Target, which sees West Mercia Police focus on targeting those intent on committing a range of serious and organised crime offences. You can follow updates about Operation Target across the region on social media by searching for #OpTarget

Anyone with any information in relation to drugs supply can contact West Mercia Police via westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Alternatively, information about drug dealing can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk