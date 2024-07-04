Case proved against man involved in scrap with police at hotel as he fails to show up at court

Dale Walton, aged 40, of Pegasus Close, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, was not present at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday when the case against him was proved in his absence.

Walton had been charged with resisting PC Watson at the Telford International Hotel, in St Quentin's Gate, Telford, on February 24, 2024.

Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, said police had been called to the hotel over an allegation of theft.

The reception staff gave them the circumstances and the police stopped and searched Walton. They found a stolen mobile phone and bank card.