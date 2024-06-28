Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police officer, Kate Medlam, posted on the 'Neighbourhood Matters' page saying that the force has received 'numerous' calls regarding off-road motorbikes and scrambler bikes being ridden in the area, in particular around Hadley Park Road and Hadley Learning Community's school field.

The post says that riders are 'usually' not wearing helmets with more than one person on a bike.

Police are keen to hear from residents about the issue, and are urging people to come forward with any information.

The post said: "We are keen to hear from residents regarding the identity of these riders or any information or sightings as it is impacting your community.

"Operation Spree is dedicated to tackling the issues of off-road bikes in Telford. Riding an off-road bike in this manner is not only dangerous, but causes alarm, distress and annoyance to others.

"We are also working with other agencies and partners, including landlords, who have the power to evict tenants behaving anti-socially, as it may constitute a breach of tenancy.

"If you know someone who is riding an off-road bike or know where they are storing the bikes, please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk or contact one of the Safer Neighbourhood Team."