Jailed thief given new prison sentenced after admitting new shoplifting offences

Homeless Mark Robert Preece is serving time in HMP Hewell for a burglary which was committed while he was under a suspended prison sentence and he appeared over a video link at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Appearing over a video link at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the 44-year-old pleaded guilty to offences including shoplifting boxer shorts and bottles of wine from Home Bargains, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford, on February 5, this year.

He also took four packs of lamb steaks from Tesco Express in Wellington on March 5 and a bottle of wine on February 26, and a fourth offence of taking three bottles of wine in an incident on January 20. Two of the bottles were recovered.