Woman, 73, and man, 23 arrested following Telford drugs bust

Officers carried out the warrant at a property on Stanwyck on Sutton Hill where they found a quantity of class A and class B drugs, as well as cash.

A man aged 23, and a woman aged 73, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Both have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford's Proactive CID Team, said: “This warrant shows we will not stop in our pursuit to disrupt those who we suspect are involved in drugs and drug supply, which ultimately heaps misery in our communities.

“We will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will continue to act on information given to us regarding drugs.”

This investigation forms part of Operation Target – West Mercia Police’s work to tackle serious and organised crime. The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on the West Mercia Police website.

Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.

You can do so here Report a crime

If you have information about drugs or drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111