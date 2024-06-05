Travellers accused of causing carnage after setting up camp on Shrewsbury golf course

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The group arrived at Meole Brace Golf Club in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The club has shared pictures of damage to greens and a fairway. They tried to continue as usual on Sunday but said the disruption the travellers were causing has forced them to close.

A club spokesman said yesterday: "Unfortunately, it is with great regret that we have had to close the golf course for a few days! Travellers broke into the golf course on Saturday evening and set up camp in the 6th fairway!

A group of travellers have set up camp at Meole Brace Golf Course, where parts of the course have been vandalised. Pictures: Meole Brace Golf Club

A group of travellers have set up camp at Meole Brace Golf Course, where parts of the course have been vandalised. Pictures: Meole Brace Golf Club

"We tried to continue with business as usual on Sunday, but many of our players were, harassed, intimidated and in at least one case assaulted by the travellers kids!

"Balls and clubs stolen and several cases of vandalism to the course.

A group of travellers have set up camp at Meole Brace Golf Course, where parts of the course have been vandalised. Pictures: Meole Brace Golf Club

A group of travellers have set up camp at Meole Brace Golf Course, where parts of the course have been vandalised. Pictures: Meole Brace Golf Club

"Hopefully they are being evicted by bailiffs today before they do any more harm. We appreciate your patience while we try to get rid of the problem and repair and clean up the mess and damage caused!"

Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council have been contacted for an update.