Travellers accused of causing carnage after setting up camp on Shrewsbury golf course
Travellers have been accused of stealing balls, clubs and assaulting players after setting up on a golf course.
The group arrived at Meole Brace Golf Club in Shrewsbury on Saturday.
The club has shared pictures of damage to greens and a fairway. They tried to continue as usual on Sunday but said the disruption the travellers were causing has forced them to close.
A club spokesman said yesterday: "Unfortunately, it is with great regret that we have had to close the golf course for a few days! Travellers broke into the golf course on Saturday evening and set up camp in the 6th fairway!
"We tried to continue with business as usual on Sunday, but many of our players were, harassed, intimidated and in at least one case assaulted by the travellers kids!
"Balls and clubs stolen and several cases of vandalism to the course.
"Hopefully they are being evicted by bailiffs today before they do any more harm. We appreciate your patience while we try to get rid of the problem and repair and clean up the mess and damage caused!"
Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council have been contacted for an update.