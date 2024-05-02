A-road drug driver handed driving ban, a fine and wished "good luck" in dealing with mental health issues

Lee Ronald Parry, from Grace Road, Tipton, in Sandwell, was found to have more than 13 times the legal limit of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine (BZE) in his blood on the A442 at Hodnet on January 6, this year .

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of having 32 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood, more than three times the legal limit of 10.

Mrs Sharan Gill, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesdaythat a PC Smith had suspected Parry of drug driving in a Land Rover on January 6, 2024 and stopped him. A roadside saliva test proved positive and he was arrested and taken for a full evidential blood test.

Mrs Gill said Parry had no previous convictions and was of good character.