Brothers spotted 'squeezing' cannabis worth £20,000 in view of passers-by

Brothers JoJo Medford, 25, and Jack Medford, 22, were followed by police after they had put 31 cannabis plants into the boot and back seat of a car on Church Street in Knighton.

The pair from Nags Way, Reading, were stopped on the A40 between Cheltenham and Gloucester.

They both appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on Friday, April 12, where they pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on January 7.