Calls for 'toughest possible' sentences for police assaults after three cops are injured

The chair of West Mercia Police Federation, Steve Butler, issued the plea after the incident which left one officer in hospital with 'serious injuries'.

The three West Mercia Officers were assaulted in Hereford.

The police federation said the officers were in plain clothes on a night-time patrol during the Easter weekend when they were assaulted having intervened to stop a disturbance.

While two of the officers received minor injuries, the other was left in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Mr Butler said: "Being assaulted is not – and should not be accepted as – part of the job but unfortunately it is becoming far too common.

“I was disgusted and saddened to hear of such horrific events taking place across the Easter weekend. Not only have these officers been physically assaulted but the impact this will have on their mental health and wellbeing cannot be underestimated.

“It’s not right that our members are leaving their loved ones and worrying that they might be assaulted by a member of the public – the very people they are working tirelessly to protect.

“Tougher sentences are required for those who assault officers. Our members and the public need to see that assaults on officers have consequences and will not be tolerated.

“My thoughts are with the officers who were involved in the incident at the weekend, as well as their loved ones who have undoubtedly also been impacted by the attack.”