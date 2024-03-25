Speeding Volvo driver ordered to pay more than £1,600 after being caught on motorway
A Volvo driver caught doing close to double a temporary motorway speed limit must pay more than £1,600.
Plus
Published
Ryan Sim, from Fishers Lock, Newport, was caught by a speed camera on the M1 in Northamptonshire, between junctions for Northampton and Milton Keynes, on June 13 last year.
Travelling south between junctions 15 and 14, the 50-year-old was snared by a speed camera as he drove at 73mph when a temporary 40mph limit was in place.