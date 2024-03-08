Shropshire Star
Close

Oswestry van driver caught with no licence or insurance ordered to pay out £1,300

A van driver who was caught driving with no licence or insurance has been ordered to pay out a hefty amount.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Worcester Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Troy Dykes, aged 22, committed the offences k a Vauxhall Combo on Ellesmere Road, Tetchill, near Ellesmere on July 29 last year.

Dykes, of Baytree Close, St Martins, Oswestry, was found guilty in his absence at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without a licence and without insurance.

He was fined £880 by magistrates, who also ordered him to pay a £352 victim surcharge and £110 in prosecution costs. His licence will be endorsed with six penalty points.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular