Oswestry van driver caught with no licence or insurance ordered to pay out £1,300

Troy Dykes, aged 22, committed the offences k a Vauxhall Combo on Ellesmere Road, Tetchill, near Ellesmere on July 29 last year.

Dykes, of Baytree Close, St Martins, Oswestry, was found guilty in his absence at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without a licence and without insurance.

He was fined £880 by magistrates, who also ordered him to pay a £352 victim surcharge and £110 in prosecution costs. His licence will be endorsed with six penalty points.