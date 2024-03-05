Suspended jail sentence for man who entered property in Telford with intent to cause damage

Christopher Winter, aged 34, of Bishopdale, Telford, also admitted two counts of obstructing/resisting police officers in Telford during incidents on Sunday July 30, 2023.

He had admitted the three offences on Tuesday October 24, 2023, and was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on February 13 this year.

Prosecutor Charlotte Morgan told the court that Winter had entered a property in Dunstone, Hollinswood, on July 30 with intent to do unlawful damage to the building or anything therein.

Winter was represented by Martin Macnamara who mitigated on his client's behalf.

After hearing the facts of the case the court handed down a six-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

They also ordered Winter to carry out up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity but did not order him to pay compensation to PC Jessica Yarnall or PC Bartlomiej Kuzba.

The court decided that the prosecution had given insufficient details for them to decide on the amount of compensation.

Winter was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £185 and a victims surcharge of £154.

He was handed no separate penalties for the two offences of obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.