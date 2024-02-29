Man denies sexual assaults on child

Daniel Edge, formerly of Beech Avenue in Woore, but currently remanded in custody, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court today where he denied five charges.

Edge, 35, faces three counts of sexual assault on a child under 13, one count of intentional strangulation, and another of making threats to kill.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in May last year.

Edge pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

He was remanded in custody and will face trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 8.