Three year football banning order for 18-year-old

Jack Gee, of Pensfold, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday.

As well as receiving a football banning order, he was also handed a 12-month community order requiring him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was also fined £229 for the disorder that occurred on Saturday, October 21, last year, at a match between Shrewsbury Town and Derby County.

The order means Gee will be banned from all football matches for a period of three years.

He will also not be allowed to enter certain areas of Shrewsbury when Shrewsbury Town play at home – before and after matches.

The order also brings restrictions for when the team play away.

Gee will have to surrender his passport to police when England play matches outside of the country, which will be in place for the Euro 2024 Championships in Germany.

He will also be placed on the Shrewsbury Pubwatch ban list for the duration of his order.

Sergeant Neil Ward, from Shrewsbury’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “West Mercia Police work closely with Shrewsbury Town FC to ensure all supporters can attend matches safely.

“We hope that the order given to Gee sends a clear message to anyone looking to cause disorder at football matches.

“As we start planning for next season, we will continue to work closely with the club, supporters, and the wider community to ensure that matches are safe and enjoyable for all.”