County force given £1m for more bobbies on the beat in anti-social hotspots

The funding, from the government, has been welcomed by West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.

The announcement follows a successful pilot in ten other force areas, and will see West Mercia Police receive £1 million to increase uniformed patrolling areas of concern.

Mr Campion said that given public concern over anti-social behaviour (ASB) he funded the launch of five 'Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Teams' – covering the three counties – in 2023.

The commissioner said he was now targeting resources at the creation of 'town centre policing teams' in dedicated areas tackling violence, ASB, and illegal public drug consumption.

Welcoming the funding, Mr Campion said: “I fully support this announcement by the government as I regularly speak to communities across West Mercia who tell me about the impact anti-social behaviour is having on their feelings of safety.

“I am clear, ASB is not a low-level crime, and it needs a strong police response. That’s why I remain focused on ensuring West Mercia Police has the resources it needs to drive change.

“In line with the public’s priorities, I have targeted significant investment into boosting officer numbers to record levels, introduced first-of-a-kind Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Teams and this year, town centre policing teams.

“I am under no illusion that this is job done, and while this progress is welcome it needs to be seen and felt by the public. As set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan, I will continue to use the powers available to me to ensure your voice is at the heart of policing in West Mercia.”