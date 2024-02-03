Jailed: Charity box thief harassed woman just two days after getting chance to avoid prison

Lee Moseley targeted the Sainsbury's Local store on Holyhead Road in Ketley, Telford, on October 2 last year, making off with the tins and wine.

The 50-year-old admitted the theft in December before being given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 24.

On the same day he was given a four-month prison sentence for using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear of violence towards staff in Telford's Morrisons store on December 22 last year. He also admitted causing criminal damage by damaging bottles of beer, a refrigerator and shelves containing mobile phone sim cards at the store's petrol station at Trench Lock.