Away-day robbers targeted in Telford by increased high vis police patrols
Police have stepped up high visibility patrols in response to a number of recent robberies.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Officers say they are working in partnership with their colleagues in the British Transport Police to target offenders who travel to town to commit crimes.
A spokesperson for Telford Police said: "We have stepped up high visibility patrols within the area of Telford Town Park, Southwater and the Telford Central train station in response to a number of recent robberies.
"We are also working in partnership with British Transport police to target offenders who travel to Telford to commit crimes."