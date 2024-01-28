Oswestry shoplifter gets order extended by court to deal with drug addiction problem

Mark Vaughan-Brown, aged 53, and previously resident at Weston Avenue, Oswestry, appeared in the dock at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday.

The court was told that Vaughan-Brown, of Beatrice Street, Oswestry, had committed the offences in the town while on bail.

The prosecution claimed they were "standard shop thefts" from December to January when he walked in and walked out without paying for goods.

But he was "ashamed" of his behaviour, the court heard.

Probation officers told the court that Vaughan-Brown had missed a few of his appointments with them but that that was because he lived in "shared accommodation" and had not received his mail. Otherwise he is "engaged and attends" appointments, the court was told.

Magistrates said that they were pleased that Vaughan-Brown was making progress and handed down another community order. It will overlap and run on from the community order he is already on.

In his new community order he will have to carry out six months of drug rehabilitation activities, and have up to 10 more rehabilitation activity days to continue his work with the probation service.

Magistrates also handed down a nominal fine of £25 and ordered Vaughan-Brown to pay compensation of £51.92 to Heron Foods, £50 to Boots in Oswestry and £91.41 to Sainsbury's.

The magistrates said they hoped that the extra input from the drug rehabilitation programme would help Vaughan-Brown get to grips with his problems.