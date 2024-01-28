Demi Jennings, aged 27, and 33-year-old Elizabeth Lewis will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 15.

Jennings, who joined the plea hearing in Shrewsbury via video link from HMP Eastwood, shouted to family members in the public gallery before and after proceedings. Lewis was in the dock in front of Judge Peter Barrie.

Both women have admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine. Jennings also admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply pregabalin, a pain relief drug categorized as Class C.

Jennings, of Maple Drive, Minsterley, near Shrewsbury, and Lewis, of Travelodge, Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, were both remanded in custody. Pre-sentence reports will be prepared.