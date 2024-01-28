56-year-old electric bike thief handed a court fine

Carl Barrett, aged 56, of Lon Drew, in Newtown, Powys, admitted theft from a person in Macclesfield, Cheshire, on January 4, this year.

Barrett was defended by Sam Fixter, of Hermans, and prosecuted by Christopher Howard at Crewe (South Cheshire) Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Magistrates fined Barrett £120 after taking his guilty plea into account and ordered him to pay £120 in prosecution costs and a £40 victims surcharge.

An application has been made to take what he owes the Crown directly from his benefits.