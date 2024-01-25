Shrewsbury men charged with shoplifting offences

Daniel Peart, 34, of Kestrel Drive, Shrewsbury, has been charged with 14 counts of theft from store, all in the Harlescott area since November.

Peart is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday March 12.

Robert Burrows, 37, of Bainbridge Green, Shrewsbury, has been charged with six counts of theft from store, which all happened in the Harlescott and Copthorne areas of the town.

Burrows is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday March 12.

A third male, who was not named by West Mercia Police, was also arrested on suspicion of committing a further 10 shoplifting offences.