'No guarantee that it will work' says solicitor as magistrates offer help to heroin addict after shoplifting spree

Candida Ward, aged 44, of Oakfield Road, Telford, pleaded guilty to stealing household items, chocolate, a guitar pedal, gin, perfume, aftershave and gift sets in five incidents from October 22, 2023, to December 8, 2023.

Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday was told that the corporate victims of her thefts had been One Stop, B&M, and Boots, in Telford, and the Music Vault, in Wellington.

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said the total value of Ward's "straightforward" thefts had been £670.

"She had concealed the items in a bag and had left without paying," she said.

"Police had found the guitar pedal at her home and she was fully compliant with officers."

Shakeel Ahmed, mitigating, said his client had committed two of the offences, on December 2 and 8 while under a community order imposed on November 29. She had been ordered to attend 20 rehabilitation activity days under that order.