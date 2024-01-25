Appeal launched after three 'men in black' ran off across fields from attempted shed theft

Officers say the attempted theft occurred just off Hinnington Road near Shifnal between 4.15 and 4.20pm on Wednesday and they are appealing for information

PCSO Sam Newbrook, of the local policing team covering Shifnal and Albrighton, said: "Three unknown males were seen in the shed and when seen made off across fields towards Kemberton.

"The description given was that they were all dressed in black. One had a black woolly hat, all black coats or jumper.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the attempt theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

If you have information this let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website quoting 00308_I_24012024 incident reference .

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.