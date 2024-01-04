Police issue warning to football fans ahead of Shrewsbury's FA Cup clash with Wrexham

On Sunday Town will play Wrexham at the Croud Meadow in the FA Cup 3rd round match with a 2pm kick off.

Shrewsbury has been hit by flooding in recent days, with the situation likely to impact transport into the weekend.

West Mercia Police said that in the run up to the match its dedicated football police officers have worked with colleagues at North Wales Police and both clubs "to ensure a safe and enjoyable match for all".

But they have said that any fans involved in disorder will be "dealt with robustly".

They added that supporters and residents will see an increase in officers on patrol around the stadium and local area throughout the day.

The force said a drone will also be deployed "to assist in the prevention and detection of crime".

West Mercia Police match commander for the game, Superintendent Stu Bill, said: “Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham FC are both family clubs, with many people of all ages and backgrounds attending on a regular basis. We know the overwhelming vast majority of football fans are good natured and do not cause any concern whatsoever and we want to make sure we are doing all we can so they can enjoy the game.

“The small minority who are not genuine fans and are looking to engage in anti-social behaviour or criminal activity will be dealt with robustly. We will work collaboratively with both football clubs to identify those involved in disorder, pursue criminal proceedings, and apply for Football Banning Orders for those involved. Football Banning Orders should act as strong deterrent to anyone intent on causing disorder.

“Due to heavy rainfall over the last few days, Shrewsbury has started to experience flooding in and around the town centre with road closures in place which may continue into the weekend. Please leave plenty of time for your journey, the turnstiles open at 12.30pm so you will be able to access the stadium if you arrive early.”

Meole Brace Park and Ride, a short walk to the stadium and accessible off the A5, has car parking available and will not be affected by the flooding.

Parking at the site costs £5 per car.

Access to Meole Brace Park and Ride is now through the new Bellway Housing Development on Hereford Road between the Meole Brace Retail Park and the A5.

People can use the what3words location: stop.puddles.assist to find the site.

Police say anyone with information or concerns leading up to the match can report them online at https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.