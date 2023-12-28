Police seek road rage driver after 'heavily pregnant' woman assaulted

West Mercia Police said the road rage incident took place in Hereford, when the woman was waiting at a junction on the Ross Road at around 3.30pm on Friday, December 22.

An irate male is reported to have started beeping at the female victim from a black Vauxhall Insignia with a 12-registration plate.

A man then got out of the car, came up to her light blue Toyota Auris, and started banging on the window.

When the woman tried to get out of her car, the man kicked her door several times which shut on her leg causing bruising. It also caused a dent to her car door.

The man then drove off in the Vauxhall with the partial registration plate “VU12”.

He is described as a white man aged approximately in his late 50s, of stocky build with dark hair and a grey beard. He was wearing glasses and dark coloured clothing.

He had a female front seat passenger wearing clothing with a leopard print.

PC Melanie Davies, who is investigating the incident, said: “The victim here is heavily pregnant, and her young son was in the vehicle at the time, so this was a frightening ordeal for them both.

“The attack took place around school closing time so there will have been witnesses around.

“We would like anyone with information, who may have witnessed the assault or may have captured it on their dash-cam to come forward and share it with us.

“Please email me at melanie.davies@westmercia.police.uk quoting log 327i of December 22 if you know anything about this or think you may have witnessed it.”