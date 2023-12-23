Christmas behind bars for man accused of assaulting woman and police officers in Shrewsbury

Keane Murphy, aged 29, is charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one of assault by beating after the alleged attacks this week.

The charges relate to an incident in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, December 20 at around 9pm. He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court in relation to these offences, and will return to the same court on February 6.

Murphy, of Crowmere Green, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, was not granted bail and will be spending Christmas behind bars waiting for his next court appearance.