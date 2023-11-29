Adam Bloomer, aged 29, of Roberts Road, Madeley, in Telford, crashed on November 1, 2023 after a night out in a pub with people he did not know, magistrates heard.

Telford Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday that Bloomer had waited in the homeowner's living room after the evening crash and waited for the police to arrive. But when officers turned up he refused to give his details or provide a specimen for analysis.

Jonathan Mason, mitigating, handed the district judge a number of references from Bloomer's employers and said the incident was "totally out of character" for him. Bloomer works with children who have been excluded from mainstream education.

Mr Mason said his client had been drinking in a pub and had three pints but he had "suspicion that his drinks had been spiked with tablets.