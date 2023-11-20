Two charged over alleged theft at Shrewsbury retail park
A pair have been charged with theft after an incident at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury yesterday.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Police have charged John Roberts, 43, of Colliery Road, Chirk and Hayley Sudlow, 40, of Church Street, St George's, Telford, in relation to an alleged theft at Meole Brace retail park in Shrewsbury on Sunday.
Roberts was also charged with two other thefts from Shrewsbury town centre shops.
Both are due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court next month. Sudlow is due to appear on December 15 and Roberts on December 21.