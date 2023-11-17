Suspended sentence for Telford man who sent antisemitic messages

Elliot Jackson, aged 31, of Dinthill, Hollinswood, pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications. He was sentenced on Thursday at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

Jackson was arrested on Tuesday after police were made aware of commentary on social media about antisemitic messages.

Detective Sergeant Chris Henry, of West Mercia Police, said: “We welcome this sentence that was handed to Jackson for his unacceptable behaviour.

“We take all reports of hate crime very seriously – no one should feel targeted for what they believe, or for being themselves, and we can never underestimate the devastating effect being a victim of a hate crime can have on people.

"We encourage people to make these reports and are pleased with the speed at which we have been able to deal with this incident.”

Jackson was given a 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £289 and is required to undertake a rehabilitation activity.

Following the sentencing, police are reminding residents of the support available to victims of hate crime.

A free and confidential service offering advice, practical help and emotional support is available to people affected by crime, regardless of whether it has been reported to the police.

Support is available by telephone on 0800 9523000, via email at info@victimadviceline.org.uk and through live chat on victimadviceline.org.uk