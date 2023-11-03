Audi driver who crashed into luxury Jaguar near Shrewsbury ordered to pay £1,500

Scott Hanmer, aged 30, crashed an Audi A3 into a Jaguar E-Pace SUV on the B4397 at Baschurch near the crossroads with the B5067 on February 2 this year. His car had no valid MOT certificate.

Hanmer, of The Parklands, Cockshutt, Ellesmere, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, failing to report an accident and using a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate.

He was fined a total of £999, and ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £400 surcharge. He must pay by November 29.

Magistrates also ordered for Hanmer's licence to be endorsed with eight penalty points.