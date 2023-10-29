Police warn of e-bike cyclist abusing walkers and people pushing pushchairs on popular Telford path

Police in Telford say a cyclist on a popular walking route has been abusing ramblers and mothers with pushchairs.

West Mercia Police says the errant cyclist is using an e-bike and has abused walkers on a stretch of the Silkin Way in Madeley.

PC Paul Brittain, Community Safety Engagement Officer, said the cyclist's behaviour was "not acceptable".

He added: "I urge anyone who encounters this individual not to engage in any verbal exchanges but if possible to take a photo if it's safe to do so, but at the least report this West Mercia Police via 101 or 999 if an emergency.

"This individual is using an electric bike which isn't illegal but we all know can get up to quite a speed, so please don't try and stop the bike."

