The Silkin Way

West Mercia Police says the errant cyclist is using an e-bike and has abused walkers on a stretch of the Silkin Way in Madeley.

PC Paul Brittain, Community Safety Engagement Officer, said the cyclist's behaviour was "not acceptable".

He added: "I urge anyone who encounters this individual not to engage in any verbal exchanges but if possible to take a photo if it's safe to do so, but at the least report this West Mercia Police via 101 or 999 if an emergency.