Shoplifter gets community order after admitting five raids on Telford Co-op shop

Craig Samways, of Burford, in Telford, admitted five counts of shoplifting the Co-op in Stirchley this year when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to thieving washing detergent, air fresheners, accessories, and Thatchers cider on January 29, three boxes of Ariel washing tablets on February 7, Gillette razors, Mach 3 blades, laundry products and air fresheners on February 10, Gillette razor blades to the value of £68.50 on February 16, and 20 cans of Carling beer on March 14.

Magistrates took Samways' guilty plea into account before handing down a 12-month community order.

In that time he must attend up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities and complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Samways was also ordered to pay the Co-op £94 in compensation, prosecution costs of £85, a victims' surcharge of £114 and to arrange to pay it all by May 23 this year.